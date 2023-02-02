Watch the shocking globalist plans ignored by the mainstream media

The John-Henry Westen Show

Pope Francis has allowed FOUR "Vatican Roundtables" at the World Economic Forum over the past 8 years, but the mainstream media has completely missed this unholy alliance. With globalist powers working this closely with the Vatican, the Catholic Church may be more of a puppet to the New World Order than anyone had ever imagined. Will Pope Francis' pontificate further plunge the Church into the pocket of communist leaders and globalist elites? Frank Wright has details that will shock and surprise you.

