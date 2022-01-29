LSNTV

'WE ARE CANADIAN': Patriots rally around truckers as nationwide protest grows

After two years of some of the harshest lockdowns and restrictions in the world, Canadians are rallying around truckers who are convoying in a massive protest. Truckers were joined by local citizens in Pembroke, Ontario who prayed The Rosary in solidarity and expressed complete support for lifting COVID restrictions.

LSNTVJanuary 29, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More