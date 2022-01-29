'WE ARE CANADIAN': Patriots rally around truckers as nationwide protest grows
After two years of some of the harshest lockdowns and restrictions in the world, Canadians are rallying around truckers who are convoying in a massive protest. Truckers were joined by local citizens in Pembroke, Ontario who prayed The Rosary in solidarity and expressed complete support for lifting COVID restrictions.
LSNTVJanuary 29, 2022
