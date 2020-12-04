We are commissioned to share the gospel to the whole world

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 10.21.2020 and re-aired on 12.4.2020. Today, Mother Miriam speaks about the importance of spreading the gospel with others, which means telling them the tough truth sometimes. We cannot just allow others to continue in their sin thinking we are safe as long as we know the truth.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Never miss a show! Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live email updates here.