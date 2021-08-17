‘We are in a chastisement’: Bishop calls on world leaders to return to God immediately

Bishop Joseph Strickland issued a warning in the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show to nations and persons of authority around the world who are promoting abortion, homosexuality, and oppressing ordinary citizens. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/we-are-in-a-chastisement-bishop-calls-on-world-leaders-to-return-to-god-immediately/

The Bishop Strickland Show

