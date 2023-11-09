We are obligated to resist revolution in the Catholic Church | Michael Matt
Meanwhile, these same bad actors demand that those who resist the modernist agenda leave the Catholic Church in hopes of ending any and all opposition to Pope Francis’ reign. Watch now as Michael Matt sounds the alarm about the present crisis facing the Catholic Church at the Synod on Synodality and learn how total resistance to the modernist pact to change the Church is the obligation of all faithful Catholics.
November 9, 2023
