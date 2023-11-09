Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

We are obligated to resist revolution in the Catholic Church | Michael Matt

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More
Michael Matt, Editor of The Remnant, delivered a critical message to the Catholic faithful at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, explaining how modernist prelates are using the Synod on Synodality as a pretext to radically transform the Catholic Church and fulfill a long-standing revolutionary project sealed after Vatican Council II at an event known as the Catacomb Pact.

Meanwhile, these same bad actors demand that those who resist the modernist agenda leave the Catholic Church in hopes of ending any and all opposition to Pope Francis’ reign. Watch now as Michael Matt sounds the alarm about the present crisis facing the Catholic Church at the Synod on Synodality and learn how total resistance to the modernist pact to change the Church is the obligation of all faithful Catholics.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 9, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

We are obligated to resist revolution in the Catholic Church | Michael Matt

Recent Videos
35:30

What binds the Ark of Peter to the pillars of Our Lady and the Eucharist in this final battle?

Recent Videos
46:10

Bishop Strickland: Bishops must stand for truth, not attacks on the sacred

Recent Videos
30:19

Cardinal Müller: Bishops who reject preaching the Gospel betray Christ

Recent Videos
38:37

COVID-19 Q&A | Medical expert Dr. Mark Trozzi

Recent Videos
2:30

Bishop Schneider prays traditional Vespers at Pantheon in Rome

Recent Videos
47:22

COVID-19 frontline Dr. Mark Trozzi EXPOSES medical misinformation

Recent Videos
7:47

America's 'abortion king' became pro-Life | Terry Beatley champions his legacy

Recent Videos
3:10

WATCH: Bishop Strickland consecrates new Knights of St. John Paul II

Recent Videos
54:17

COVID-19 & the weaponization of medicine | Dr. Mark Trozzi

Recent Videos
5:13

Christ in NYC | World called to REPENT in time of WAR

Recent Videos
5:13

Pope Francis' climate agenda suffers from 'Inconvenient Facts' | Gregory Wrightstone

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...