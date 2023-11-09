We are obligated to resist revolution in the Catholic Church | Michael Matt

Michael Matt, Editor of The Remnant, delivered a critical message to the Catholic faithful at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, explaining how modernist prelates are using the Synod on Synodality as a pretext to radically transform the Catholic Church and fulfill a long-standing revolutionary project sealed after Vatican Council II at an event known as the Catacomb Pact.

Meanwhile, these same bad actors demand that those who resist the modernist agenda leave the Catholic Church in hopes of ending any and all opposition to Pope Francis’ reign. Watch now as Michael Matt sounds the alarm about the present crisis facing the Catholic Church at the Synod on Synodality and learn how total resistance to the modernist pact to change the Church is the obligation of all faithful Catholics.