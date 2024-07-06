We must become saints to defend the Latin Mass! J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic trilogy “The Lord of the Rings” contains a terrifying hidden prophecy of a coming anti-human AI dictatorship. Only the Catholic Church can provide the weapons needed to save Western Civilization. Join Paul List as he uncovers these coded warnings in Tolkien’s wider universe, centered on the Catholic Church and the Traditional Latin Mass – the White Tree of Gondor. Discover the profound connections and prepare to stand against the threats facing our world.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/tolkiens-lord-of-the-rings-prophecy-of-coming-ai-tyranny-uncovered/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten