We must repent during this coronavirus chastisement

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 4.6.2020. Today Mother reminds us of our call to be real children of God. She calls the coronavirus a chastisement for the sins of the world. She encourages people to repent, ask God for mercy, and begin to truly live our faith in everything we do everyday.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live here.