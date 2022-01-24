We need a strong faith if we're going to endure the evils to come
In today's episode, Mother Miriam discusses the crucial importance of worshiping God and living a holy life.
Mother Miriam LiveJanuary 24, 2022
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
