Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

We need to learn our faith, we cannot live a faith we do not know

Tue May 5, 2020 - 12:57 pm EST

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 5.5.2020. Today Mother speaks about the importance of knowing our faith and how we can all learn more. Mother encourages individuals and families to read the Bible and the Catechism to help deepen their faith.

