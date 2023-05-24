Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Church Has a Legacy We NEED to Protect

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The Church Has a Legacy We NEED to Protect!

Join legal expert Liz Yore, a former child rights advocate and regular guest host on LifeSite’s Faith & Reason, as she offers invaluable insights into the strategic decision-making processes of the pro-life and pro-family movement. Discover Yore’s analysis of the challenges posed by corrupt LGBT judges, District Attorneys, Deep State firms, and the clandestine influences within the Church itself. Uncover the imperative of protecting the Church’s legacy and upholding its values in the face of adversity.

Watch the full episode here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/exclusive-saving-our-children-with-legal-expert-liz-yore/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

 HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 24, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:04:48

The Church Has a Legacy We NEED to Protect

Recent Videos
0:02:48

Steve Bannon | Computers Will Invent THEMSELVES and We Cannot STOP Them

Recent Videos
0:04:45

Bishop Athanasius Schneider EXPOSES Powerful Church Leaders Working AGAINST Christ!

Recent Videos
0:03:01

CALL TO ARMS: Worldwide Alliance MUST Resist LGBT Agenda | Bishop Athanasius Schneider

Recent Videos
0:04:58

Steve Bannon | Humanity CANNOT LOSE to Artificial Technology

Recent Videos
0:05:04

Steve Bannon Answers | "Why I Am Catholic"

Recent Videos
0:04:10

Fr. Altman BLASTS Church leadership for abandoning faithful Catholics

Recent Videos
0:05:15

WARNING: Catholics will be MASSACRED

Recent Videos
0:05:31

How to discern God's will for your life

Recent Videos
0:04:36

How can God let people go to Hell?

Recent Videos
0:05:17

PROPHECY: The Blessed Virgin Mary points to 'safety' In new NATO war

Recent Videos
0:05:25

These are the signs BEFORE the End-Times

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...