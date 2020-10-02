We need to urgently heed the prophesies of Our Lady of all Nations

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live aired on 10.02.2020. In today’s episode, Mother Miriam speaks with Marian theologian Dr. Mark Miravelle about Marian apparitions, specifically Our Lady of all nations. Dr. Miravelle highlights the apparitions prophesies that have come true, and why we need to pay attention to Our Lady’s other prophesies.

