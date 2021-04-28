Podcast Image

‘We took an oath’: Devout Catholic school board member fights back against LGBT mob

Wed Apr 28, 2021 - 5:53 pm EST

Michael Del Grande has been the target of repeated attacks by pro-LGBT and leftist forces in recent years. He’s currently a member of the Toronto Catholic School Board of Trustees, where he’s taken a stand for the Church’s unchangeable teachings, especially the ones on sexuality and gender. For this, he’s come under major fire.

