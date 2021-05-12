ABOUT THE SHOW
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
‘We’re outlawing the murder of innocent children’: founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn
Wed May 12, 2021 - 3:28 pm EST
