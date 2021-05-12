Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

‘We’re outlawing the murder of innocent children’: founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn

Wed May 12, 2021 - 3:28 pm EST

In This Episode

Mark Lee Dickson’s organization has been gaining momentum ever since 2019, when Waskom, Texas, became the first sanctuary city for the unborn in America. 

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL