WESTEN: Alfie Evans all over again as UK hospital starves Polish Catholic man

Thu Jan 21, 2021 - 7:14 pm EST

A pro-life Polish Catholic man is being intentionally starved and dehydrated to death in a hospital in England despite the pleading of his mother and siblings, as well as the intervention of the Polish government and Catholic leaders in the U.K.

