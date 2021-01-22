Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Westen: Tier ranking the most pro-life US bishops

Fri Jan 22, 2021 - 8:38 pm EST

In This Episode

There are Catholics, even among the hierarchy, who seem not at all bothered by Joe Biden's pro-abortion views. In fact, they seem downright pleased about the current scenario. Others have stood up and defended Church teaching.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL