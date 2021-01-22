John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.
Westen: Tier ranking the most pro-life US bishops
Fri Jan 22, 2021 - 8:38 pm EST
In This Episode
There are Catholics, even among the hierarchy, who seem not at all bothered by Joe Biden's pro-abortion views. In fact, they seem downright pleased about the current scenario. Others have stood up and defended Church teaching.
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.