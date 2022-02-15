2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Western nations are copying China's social credit system with vaccine passports, activist warns

China's totalitarian control of its citizens by the use of a social credit system is one of the gravest threats to freedom that the free world has known. Human Rights activist Reggie Littlejohn warns LifeSite's Claire Chretien that Western governments have already taken the first step with vaccine passports.

LSNTVFebruary 15, 2022

