What overturning Roe v. Wade would mean to pro-life women
Joining Stella on this week's Ladies of LifeSite is Claire Chretien, a journalist and editor for LifeSiteNews. Claire describes her pro-life activist background and shares her thoughts on what may happen if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Ladies of LifeSiteMay 16, 2022
About the Show
Ladies of LifeSite offers commentary on family life, what it’s like being a young adult in our contemporary age, the challenges that come with living faith-based lives in our modern culture, and more! Join us every week as we discuss current events in light of being daughters of God.
