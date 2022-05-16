Ladies of LifeSite

What overturning Roe v. Wade would mean to pro-life women

Joining Stella on this week's Ladies of LifeSite is Claire Chretien, a journalist and editor for LifeSiteNews. Claire describes her pro-life activist background and shares her thoughts on what may happen if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Ladies of LifeSiteMay 16, 2022

