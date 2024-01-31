Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

What attracts 20,000+ 20-somethings? Orthodox Catholicism NOT liberalism

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Devotion to Jesus Christ and the orthodox teachings of His Catholic Church drew more than 20,000 Catholic youth to gather prayerfully for fellowship and inspiration at the 2024 Seek Conference, hosted by the missionary group FOCUS. Despite efforts by modernist and liberal bishops to distort the authentic teachings of the Catholic Faith and minimize Christ, attendees worshipped Christ in the Eucharist with deep reverence and homage. Liberal bishops now have reason to fear: orthodox Catholic youth are ditching the Deep Church agenda to abandon Christ and are instead increasing in their devotion and dependence upon the Holy Eucharist.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 31, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

What attracts 20,000+ 20-somethings? Orthodox Catholicism NOT liberalism

Recent Videos
1:09:58

FULL & UNCUT: The March for Life 2024 with John-Henry Westen

Recent Videos
11:47

Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 3

Recent Videos
1:28:37

Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 2

Recent Videos
59:41

Recalling Canada's pro-life resistance with Jim Hughes | Part 1

Recent Videos
42:47

Did J.R.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings' predict the rise of artificial intelligence?

Recent Videos
5:22

WATCH: Archbishop Peta, Bishop Schneider ban ‘blessings’ of homosexual couples in their archdiocese

Recent Videos
8:31

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s wife reveals that she & her husband support abortion

Recent Videos
5:27

'Global warming would save lives' | Gregory Wrightstone

Recent Videos
2:19

An open message to Kate Cox from a father who lost his child to Trisomy 18

Recent Videos
15:46

'I really don't want this on LifeSiteNews!' | 'Catholic' education organizer

Recent Videos
3:03

Cardinal Fernández is relentlessly pushing error as Pope Francis' doctrine chief

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...