What binds the Ark of Peter to the pillars of Our Lady and the Eucharist in this final battle?

LifeSiteNews Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen delivered a critical message to the faithful at the 2023 Rome Life Forum—in this final battle, now is the time to fight for the Catholic Church like never before, anchored to the pillars of Christ in the Holy Eucharist and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Despite all of the physical and dark spiritual forces arrayed against the Catholic Church, the faithful still possess the best weapons to defeat the Evil One and win the world for Jesus Christ: true devotion to the Holy Eucharist, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and St. Joseph. Watch now as John-Henry Westen describes the depth of the current crisis facing all of humanity and the Catholic Church and how God Himself has given us the roadmap and tools to win this war and further reveal His glory.

November 8, 2023

What binds the Ark of Peter to the pillars of Our Lady and the Eucharist in this final battle?

