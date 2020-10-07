Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

What Christians from Communist countries say about the US today

Wed Oct 7, 2020 - 9:37 am EST

In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Rod Dreher outlines the similarities the United States shares with Nazi Germany and Bolshevik Russia, calling the US a “pre-totalitarian state.” Dreher also warns Christians, “there is persecution coming.”

 

A few years ago, Rod Dreher wrote The Benedict Option, a book outlining the need for Christians to withdraw from society in order to preserve their Christian beliefs and values. Now, Dreher has published a new book, Live not by Lies, outlining the urgent situation Christians face in society today.

