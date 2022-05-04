What does the leaked Supreme Court ruling mean for America and the unborn? Pro-life lawyer responds

John-Henry Westen goes live with Royce Hood, pro-life lawyer and activist, to discuss the unprecedented Supreme Court opinion leak, the significance of Roe v. Wade's potential overturn and its implications for the unborn, and the serious political battle that's only just beginning. To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Leaked_Ruling_050322 Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/ Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_Leaked_Ruling_050322 Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/ Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten/

