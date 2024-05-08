Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

What Happens When God RESPONDS? Monica Smit Explains Her God-Given Purpose

Monica Smit has been targeted and harassed — but always keeps focused on God and her Catholic faith. Learn how Monica has completely committed her life to Christ, and how her trust in God empowers her to forsake even love and freedom for proclaiming the Truth.

Big Tech does not allow people like Monica Smit to tell her full story. To watch this full interview visit https://www.lifesitenews.com/video/

