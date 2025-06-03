Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

What Pope Leo XIV Must ADDRESS to HEAL the Church

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The early signs of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate, restoring the John Paul II Institute, embracing traditional liturgy, and reaffirming core truths on marriage and evangelization, have offered hope to a Church wearied by years of confusion. Catholics are longing not just for calm, but for clarity. The road ahead requires more than diplomacy: it calls for courage, prayerful leadership, and a return to truth at every level of Church life.

WATCH MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/how-pope-leo-xiv-can-heal-the-church/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 3, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

What Pope Leo XIV Must ADDRESS to HEAL the Church

Recent Videos
5:24

The visions that changed everything | Luz de Maria

Recent Videos
3:37

Will the CCP invade Canada?

Recent Videos
4:04

Hell is real — Don't stay silent

Recent Videos
3:28

Babies or bio-waste? The dark cost of IVF

Recent Videos
5:07

The Antichrist: warnings from the early church

Recent Videos
4:24

A new dawn for the unborn or same old lies? | Trump's America

Recent Videos
3:52

Is Trump turning against Israel?

Recent Videos
5:20

From IVF to life: A doctor’s radical conversion

Recent Videos
5:46

Globalism vs. Nationalism: The political firestorm over Canada’s future

Recent Videos
3:02

Heaven’s warning? Antichrist now controls world leaders

Recent Videos
4:13

The coming reign of the Antichrist approaching?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...