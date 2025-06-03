What Pope Leo XIV Must ADDRESS to HEAL the Church
The early signs of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate, restoring the John Paul II Institute, embracing traditional liturgy, and reaffirming core truths on marriage and evangelization, have offered hope to a Church wearied by years of confusion. Catholics are longing not just for calm, but for clarity. The road ahead requires more than diplomacy: it calls for courage, prayerful leadership, and a return to truth at every level of Church life.
June 3, 2025
