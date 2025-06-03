What Pope Leo XIV Must ADDRESS to HEAL the Church

The early signs of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate, restoring the John Paul II Institute, embracing traditional liturgy, and reaffirming core truths on marriage and evangelization, have offered hope to a Church wearied by years of confusion. Catholics are longing not just for calm, but for clarity. The road ahead requires more than diplomacy: it calls for courage, prayerful leadership, and a return to truth at every level of Church life.

WATCH MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/how-pope-leo-xiv-can-heal-the-church/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten