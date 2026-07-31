What REALLY HAPPENED in the Medjugorje Shrine Attack: Fr. Leon Speaks Out

Speaking from Medjugorje, former English chaplain Father Leon Pereira discusses the recent vandalism and fire at the shrine, the troubled background of the alleged perpetrator, and the community’s response of prayer, forgiveness, and restoration.

The interview also explores Medjugorje’s spiritual impact, including conversions, confessions, vocations, and reported healings. Father Perera addresses objections to the alleged apparitions, the Church’s discernment process, and a controversial statement often misunderstood as suggesting all religions are equal.

Despite controversy and destruction, Medjugorje’s message remains one of repentance, reconciliation, prayer, and peace.

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