Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

What the NEW POPE must be | Fr. Giordano’s vision

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Fr. Francesco Giordano explains to John-Henry Westen the five essential traits the Church needs in its next Holy Father: integrity, freedom, faith, fatherhood, and wisdom. As the conclave approached, Fr. Giordano emphasized the spiritual battle behind the scenes and warned against factionalism within the Church. He calls for a pope who will unite, not divide, a shepherd grounded in tradition and unshaken by modern pressures. Now more than ever, the faithful must pray for the Holy Father to stand firm in truth.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 15, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

What the NEW POPE must be | Fr. Giordano’s vision

Recent Videos
19:17

Pope Leo XIV: A new dawn for the Church?

Recent Videos
23:47

Cardinal Arinze on the NEW POPE: “Pray for courage and faithfulness” | Papal conclave reflections

Recent Videos
26:04

The final pope?! Mysterious PROPHECY revealed | Father Altman

Recent Videos
25:50

LANDMARK parental rights case hits SUPREME COURT

Recent Videos
47:27

Hell is REAL, and many CHOOSE it | Monsignor Pope

Recent Videos
42:01

Dad of 16 REVEALS parenting SECRETS to lead your family

Recent Videos
35:46

Hollywood EXPOSED: Degeneracy, trafficking & demons

Recent Videos
31:15

The FIGHT for Canada: Maxime Bernier and Rod Taylor

Recent Videos
44:52

CRISIS in Canada: Christians must WAKE UP!

Recent Videos
54:31

Father Altman's URGENT warning: Church leaders COMPLICIT?!

Recent Videos
39:14

Hidden SECRET behind IVF: Doctor SPEAKS OUT!

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...