What the NEW POPE must be | Fr. Giordano’s vision
The John-Henry Westen ShowSee More
Fr. Francesco Giordano explains to John-Henry Westen the five essential traits the Church needs in its next Holy Father: integrity, freedom, faith, fatherhood, and wisdom. As the conclave approached, Fr. Giordano emphasized the spiritual battle behind the scenes and warned against factionalism within the Church. He calls for a pope who will unite, not divide, a shepherd grounded in tradition and unshaken by modern pressures. Now more than ever, the faithful must pray for the Holy Father to stand firm in truth.
May 15, 2025
Comments