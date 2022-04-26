Apply for LifeSite's Intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
The John-Henry Westen Show

What to do with 'useless people' according to this World Economic Forum speaker

John-Henry takes a few minutes to explain why Yuval Noah Harari, a professor who works with the World Economic Forum, uses the terms "useless people" and "useless class" in public discourse so frequently.

The John-Henry Westen ShowApril 26, 2022

The John-Henry Westen Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

