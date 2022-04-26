What to do with 'useless people' according to this World Economic Forum speaker
John-Henry takes a few minutes to explain why Yuval Noah Harari, a professor who works with the World Economic Forum, uses the terms "useless people" and "useless class" in public discourse so frequently.
The John-Henry Westen ShowApril 26, 2022
