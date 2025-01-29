What Trump's first week means for the pro-life movement

Despite distancing himself from the pro-life movement on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has nevertheless given pro-lifers reason for encouragement during his first week back in the White House. On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon contextualizes Trump’s accomplishments thus far and explains what they mean for the pro-life movement and the emergence of a culture of life in America.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten