Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

What We Should Do with Terminally Ill Children?

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

As pro-abortion pressure mounts from the mainstream media, Hollywood, the LGBT agenda, and more, choosing life is more important than ever before.

What should we do with Terminally ill children? — planning to give birth to her twin baby girls — even as she faces the pain of grief and loss. Nicole’s Catholic pro-life testimony is moving and heartbreaking, but also joyful and faithful to the pro-life mission of building a Culture of Life.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/twin-baby-girls-conjoined-and-doomed-to-die-a-mothers-moving-testimony/?utm_source=midvid

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://7xup.short.gy/qQkpPy

April 6, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:06:28

What We Should Do with Terminally Ill Children?

Recent Videos
0:05:25

Is Francis the TRANS Pope?

Recent Videos
0:08:01

BREAKING: The TRUTH about Vatican collusion with 'forced vax' COVID-19 jabs

Recent Videos
0:06:59

Bishop Fulton J. Sheen's powerful pro-life prayer

Recent Videos
0:06:59

Is Pope Francis CHANGING the Priesthood?

Recent Videos
0:04:56

Breaking: MSM coverup of transgender identity of Nashville shooter

Recent Videos
0:04:01

WATCH: Is Pope Francis DESTROYING Marriage?

Recent Videos
0:03:40

Modern Medicine Was Based on Christian Principles UNTIL NOW

Recent Videos
0:17:12

BREAKING: Jarring details REVEALED from Pope Francis' new pagan mass

Recent Videos
0:02:45

Big Tech Attack: Just one more strike means that LifeSite is banned on YouTube PERMANENTLY!

Recent Videos
0:04:50

Will More Banks COLLAPSE? An Expert Weighs In

Recent Videos
0:05:46

Find out how the bank collapse could impact you

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...