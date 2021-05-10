Podcast Image

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

What you need to know about COVID ‘vaccine’ shedding

Mon May 10, 2021 - 1:27 pm EST

In This Episode

In today’s episode Dr. Brian Ardis, founder of Ardis Labs, joins Rebekah and Maddie to discuss the COVID vaccine, spike protein shedding, and what you can do to protect yourself from this from spike protein shedding.

Dr. Ardis’ mission is to educate people on the dangers of America’s institutes of health, including vaccines, medical consent, and medical freedom.


Pfizer document: BOMBSHELL: Pfizer’s own documents admit covid vaccines will shed infectious particles to others


To contact Dr. Ardis, email [email protected]

 

Reference sites:
Dr. Ardis’ Podcast
FLCCC.net
AFLDS.com
DrTenpenny.com
MedicalRebel.com

 

Vitamins referenced by Dr. Ardis
1000 mg Vitamin C
8,000 IU Vitamin D
200 mg Zinc
200 mcg Selenium

