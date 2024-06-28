Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

What you NEED to Know About Last Night's Trump-Biden Debate

LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier react to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump’s first debate.

The debate comes less than five months before maybe the most consequential election in U.S. history. CNN blocked independents from streaming, so we’ll be giving faithful Catholic reaction to the first major election event.

Biden struggled, his poor health visible to conservatives and liberals alike. A CNN anchor said “Democrats I’m talking to nearly beside themselves.”

Biden failed to land blows on January 6 and Trump’s convictions. Both were disappointing on Covid-19 and abortion. Biden will “codify Roe v. Wade,” and Trump proclaimed support for abortion exceptions.

 

June 28, 2024

