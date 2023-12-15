When Do Fleeting Sexual Thoughts Become Sinful?

When do sexual thoughts and inclinations become sinful? Unlike most actions, sinful thoughts and temptations are a cause of concern for many faithful Catholics, as these can be born from something initially involuntary. Assess the fine line between fleeting thoughts and moral boundaries — and the duty of all Catholics to control every thought for Christ. The line between temptation, inclination, and sin is an important aspect of the moral life that modern society has all but forgotten.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten