When Do Fleeting Sexual Thoughts Become Sinful?

When do sexual thoughts and inclinations become sinful? Unlike most actions, sinful thoughts and temptations are a cause of concern for many faithful Catholics, as these can be born from something initially involuntary. Assess the fine line between fleeting thoughts and moral boundaries — and the duty of all Catholics to control every thought for Christ. The line between temptation, inclination, and sin is an important aspect of the moral life that modern society has all but forgotten.

December 15, 2023

