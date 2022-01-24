LifeSite Special Report

'When Roe gets overturned, our work is really going to get busy': Pro-life lawyer and activist

Royce Hood, founder of the Law of Life Summit, spoke with LifeSiteNews’s Danielle Zuccaro about the Summit’s inception as a forum for organizing and strategizing the grassroots, especially on the legal level. He also shares his personal testimony about raising five children and losing two babies last year.

LifeSite Special ReportJanuary 24, 2022

