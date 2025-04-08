Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

When you fail at Lent: Don’t quit - start small

Mother Miriam speaks candidly about the struggles many face during Lent — especially when they feel they’ve failed in their commitments. Drawing from real-life experience and a Crisis Magazine reflection on midlife malaise, she encourages listeners not to give up, but to start again with small, sincere sacrifices. From Lenten setbacks to aging and the search for meaning, this episode is a compassionate guide for anyone feeling discouraged.

April 8, 2025

