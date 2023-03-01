Where charity & love prevail: Kenya's children need your help
Help Sr. Miriam feed & educate poor children in Nairobi’s slums. Many children were found scavenging through trash heaps and dump sites, and rescued by social workers from certain starvation. Now, you too can help forever change the lives of children across the world in Nairobi by empowering Sr. Miriam to feed and educate the poorest of the poor. During this Lent, make a difference in the lives of Africa’s children, and help this devout and holy nun feed the hungry and provide life-changing education to children most in need.
HELP SR. MIRIAM FEED AND EDUCATE CHILDREN IN NAIROBI’S SLUMS:
https://www.lifefunder.com/sponsorachild
About the Show
LSNTV is your #1 source for pro-life and pro-family video content, dedicated exclusively to building a culture of life that defends faith, family, and freedom. Uncensored and unfiltered, LSNTV brings you the news you need to know from across the world. Tune in below for truth-telling stories the mainstream media refuses to cover!
-