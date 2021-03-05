Podcast Image

Where you should and should not donate this Lent.

Fri Mar 5, 2021 - 4:51 pm EST

A conversation with Michael Hichborn, founder and president of The Lepanto Institute, about his research into Catholic charity organizations.

Access the Lepanto Institute's Charity Report here: https://www.lepantoin.org/charity-reports/

