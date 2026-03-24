While the Price is Low is THE TIME to Invest in Gold

Gold and silver have dropped—but the reasons to own them have never been stronger. Drew Mason joins to explain why the current price dip is not a sign of weakness, but a temporary market distortion created by liquidity pressures and, potentially, deliberate manipulation.

The global landscape is shifting. War escalates. National debt spirals. Inflation erodes everything. And beneath the surface, Mason warns of emerging stress in debt markets that he compares to 2008—only this time, the foundation is even more fragile. Signs of a “reset” are appearing, where investors may find themselves locked out of their own funds as asset values collapse.

In moments like these, gold and silver have always served as the hedge against monetary collapse. The current prices, Mason argues, are a rare gift for those with eyes to see—an opportunity to secure what paper promises can no longer guarantee.

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