Who are the REAL conspiracy theorists?

The John-Henry Westen Show

Who are the REAL conspiracy theorists? Can truth still be found?

The world is waking up to the incredible harm caused by the experimental COVID jabs. But why did it take so long? LifeSiteNews has been telling the truth about COVID and the jabs from the beginning. Thanks to our reporting and your support, there is no telling how many lives we have saved.

While mainstream media spread misinformation, we told the truth. And we will keep telling the truth to the end, no matter how much they threaten us or what they call us.

The world is waking up, and we need your support to continue our work. DONATE now to keep the truth alive: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SU24_video_E2

June 18, 2024

