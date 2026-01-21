Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Who was the ‘ONLY BAD BOY’ at the consistory? Pope Leo appoints more HERETICS

Mounting concern follows Pope Leo XIV’s latest Vatican moves, including key appointments to the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and revelations from a tightly controlled consistory. Critics argue these decisions extend the Francis-era push toward doctrinal ambiguity, ecumenism, and modernist reinterpretations of Pope Leo XIII’s legacy. Bishops tied to liberation theology and women’s ordination are cited as evidence of a rupture with authentic Catholic teaching, especially on abortion and priestly identity. Tensions within the Church are laid bare by diverging global approaches, from pro-LGBT outreach in Sicily to bold orthodoxy in Africa, while Cardinal Arthur Roche’s latest document is seen as a clear threat to the Traditional Latin Mass. Glimmers of hope remain in powerful public witnesses: a Catholic athlete giving glory to God, and pro-life activists exposing the child trafficking crisis linked to mass migration.

January 21, 2026

Who was the 'ONLY BAD BOY' at the consistory? Pope Leo appoints more HERETICS

