Why are bishops SILENT!? Fr. Nix EXPOSES the Vatican's globalist agenda & Marian betrayal

Fr. David Nix sits down with John-Henry Westen to diagnose the deep crisis he believes is consuming the Catholic Church. He describes the “weird” era younger Catholics have inherited, a time of silent bishops, blurred doctrine, and papal statements that openly contradict perennial teaching.

Fr. Nix traces the crisis from Amoris Laetitia and the abortion-death penalty equivalence to the unprecedented downgrading of Marian titles like Mediatrix of All Graces. He argues these aren’t isolated errors but part of a broader agenda: the infiltration of globalist ideology and Agenda 2030 into Vatican leadership, creating what he calls a “liberal totalitarianism” within the Church.

Despite the gravity, we see a path forward: unflinching truth-telling. He insists that honest clarity — not silence — is what attracts genuine converts and prepares the ground for the divine intervention the Church now desperately needs.

