Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why are bishops SILENT!? Fr. Nix EXPOSES the Vatican's globalist agenda & Marian betrayal

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Fr. David Nix sits down with John-Henry Westen to diagnose the deep crisis he believes is consuming the Catholic Church. He describes the “weird” era younger Catholics have inherited, a time of silent bishops, blurred doctrine, and papal statements that openly contradict perennial teaching.

Fr. Nix traces the crisis from Amoris Laetitia and the abortion-death penalty equivalence to the unprecedented downgrading of Marian titles like Mediatrix of All Graces. He argues these aren’t isolated errors but part of a broader agenda: the infiltration of globalist ideology and Agenda 2030 into Vatican leadership, creating what he calls a “liberal totalitarianism” within the Church.

Despite the gravity, we see a path forward: unflinching truth-telling. He insists that honest clarity — not silence — is what attracts genuine converts and prepares the ground for the divine intervention the Church now desperately needs.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 16, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Why are bishops SILENT!? Fr. Nix EXPOSES the Vatican's globalist agenda & Marian betrayal

Recent Videos
28:10

Does Catholic doctrine say you will NOT be FAT in heaven!?

Recent Videos
30:47

Fr. Altman: The PLOT to REPLACE the Catholic Church

Recent Videos
51:58

Meet the traditional Redemptorists who CALLED OUT the synodal church

Recent Videos
37:28

Last First Saturday before the 100-year deadline is TODAY

Recent Videos
12:28

If we LOSE Rome, we LOSE the FIGHT

Recent Videos
41:50

Malachi Martin's WARNINGS: Secret cardinal, Fatima & the coming crisis

Recent Videos
36:40

Donald Trump PROPHECY: Pro-lifer Mark Crosby HEALED

Recent Videos
59:21

Stigmatist’s PROPHECY: There will be two successive ANTI-POPES

Recent Videos
35:30

Pope Leo's LGBT agenda: Vatican abandoning Christ?

Recent Videos
49:17

Prepare for MARTYRDOM - a WARNING from Bishop Schneider

Recent Videos
27:43

J6 PRISONER: Solitary confinement SAVED my SOUL

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...