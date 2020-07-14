Podcast Image

Why are pro-lifers concerned about Communion in the hand?

Tue Jul 14, 2020

In This Episode

On Thursday, July 16, some of the most well-known pro-life heroes from all over the world will proclaim that out of love and reverence due to Our Lord they would never receive Holy Communion in the hand.

