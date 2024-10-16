Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why are we calling them women?

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

A new age of victimhood? Why are abusers hiding behind pronouns? The heartbreaking stories of wives and children affected by male-to-female “transitions” in their families. Vaishnavi  Sundar exposes the emotional devastation these women face and the silence they endure as their husbands claim victimhood by identifying as women.

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-women-widowed-by-the-transgender-cult/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 16, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Why are we calling them women?

Recent Videos
2:29

Don't let social media RUIN your God given dreams

Recent Videos
2:05

Protecting your family with the Rosary

Recent Videos
3:13

Leah Darrow's journey to Christ: embracing God's call for more

Recent Videos
4:36

Modesty brings us closer to Christ

Recent Videos
2:48

Jesus brought the Gospel to the Jewish people and so MUST we

Recent Videos
3:44

Israel’s bombing of Gaza: churches and civilians under attack

Recent Videos
3:07

Christians under attack | IDF bombs Gaza church

Recent Videos
3:42

The message of Fatima is MASSIVE

Recent Videos
5:51

Is Tucker radically changing his view on the pill?

Recent Videos
2:48

Fatima is THE ANSWER of our times

Recent Videos
4:15

DEVASTATING unknown effects of the pill

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...