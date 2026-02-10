Why are young people interested in race, feminism, and Jews?

John-Henry Westen interviews Anthony Abbate from Avoiding Babylon to explore the cultural flashpoints capturing young people’s attention today: race, feminism, and the Jewish question. Abbate warns that while concerns about mass immigration and identity may be valid, they risk becoming toxic without Christian charity and a religious foundation. On feminism, he critiques both secular disillusionment and exploitative “red pill” responses, arguing instead for a Catholic vision rooted in spiritual fatherhood and the family. The conversation turns to Catholic-Jewish relations after October 7, encouraging theological clarity without slipping into hatred or conspiracy. Abbate emphasizes that only a Christ-centered identity can navigate these issues without losing one’s soul.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten