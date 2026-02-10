Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why are young people interested in race, feminism, and Jews?

John-Henry Westen interviews Anthony Abbate from Avoiding Babylon to explore the cultural flashpoints capturing young people’s attention today: race, feminism, and the Jewish question. Abbate warns that while concerns about mass immigration and identity may be valid, they risk becoming toxic without Christian charity and a religious foundation. On feminism, he critiques both secular disillusionment and exploitative “red pill” responses, arguing instead for a Catholic vision rooted in spiritual fatherhood and the family. The conversation turns to Catholic-Jewish relations after October 7, encouraging theological clarity without slipping into hatred or conspiracy. Abbate emphasizes that only a Christ-centered identity can navigate these issues without losing one’s soul.

February 10, 2026

Why are young people interested in race, feminism, and Jews?

Media boss comes out as trad Catholic: Why young men are converting – It's the FUTURE!

Fatima scholar predicts MAJOR SIGN: beginning of great chastisement in 2026

How can the DEVIL be SO CLOSE to the POPE?

How the Church CHANGED overnight: controversy of Vatican II

UNSCRIPTED: The Jews, young people and the reality of hell

How this father of 17 keeps his family faithful in today's crisis

BREAKING: Israel is about to TAKE OVER the HOLY SITE Shepherd's Field

Bishop Schneider's WARNING: 'Novus Ordo CANNOT continue as is'

Pope Leo's Agenda EXPOSED: Mother Miriam Reveals ERRORS of Pope Leo

Pope Leo's former classmate WARNS: 'This is NOT the Catholic Church'

