Why Canadian Conservatives lost to Justin Trudeau
Jonathon spoke with broadcaster and columnist Andrew Lawton to discuss the fallout from Canada’s federal elections held this past Monday. They talked about what the results could mean for the Conservative Party.
The Van Maren ShowSeptember 23, 2021
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
