Why Canadian Conservatives lost to Justin Trudeau

Jonathon spoke with broadcaster and columnist Andrew Lawton to discuss the fallout from Canada’s federal elections held this past Monday. They talked about what the results could mean for the Conservative Party.

The Van Maren ShowSeptember 23, 2021

