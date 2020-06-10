Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Why Christians can’t participate in Black Lives Matter org

Wed Jun 10, 2020 - 3:31 pm EST

In This Episode

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, African-American pro-life leader Ryan Bomberger speaks out about the harm being done by the Black Lives Matter movement and the best way to respond to the injustices that are happening in the US and across the world. 

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL