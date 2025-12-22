BOLD TRUTH of Bible's Creation Story: Why Creation Matters | Hugh Owen

In this Rome Life Forum address, Hugh Owen lays out a bold case for why fidelity to the traditional six-day creation narrative is essential for restoring Catholic doctrine and culture. Arguing that the erosion of belief in Genesis opened the door to atheistic evolution, relativism, and societal collapse, Owen traces how modern ideologies, promoted by Enlightenment thinkers, communist regimes, and secular education, have severed humanity from divine truth.

He presents scientific evidence for a young Earth and a global flood while pointing to Marian apparitions and saints as champions of creation truth. Owen insists that the Church must reject evolutionary compromise and return to teaching Genesis as sacred history to rebuild a true culture of life.

