Why do Hungary and Poland fall silent on life, family issues at the UN?
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Austin Ruse, president of the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam). The two discuss Western-backed sexual colonialism in the Global South, why the European Union is the foremost opponent of pro-life and family advocacy, and why Americans should pay more attention to what happens at the United Nations.
November 1, 2023
