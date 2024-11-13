Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Why does the Trudeau government hate Canada's Christian heritage?
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks about the importance of defending Canada’s Christian heritage from the deliberate attacks of the Justin Trudeau regime.
November 13, 2024
