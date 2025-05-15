Why fathers matter: God's perfect design | Mother Miriam

Mother Miriam reflects on the joy of the Resurrection during Pascale time and its connection to the life of the Catholic family. Drawing from Bishop Fulton Sheen’s Three to Get Married, she explores how the Holy Trinity is at the heart of every marriage. Focusing on the father’s role as head of the household, she shares timeless wisdom from Pope Pius XI and St. Thomas Aquinas on fatherhood, leadership, and spiritual responsibility. With reverence and clarity, Mother Miriam calls families to embrace God’s design, where fathers lead, mothers support, and children honor.

