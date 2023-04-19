Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Why 'groomer' is an accurate term for the architects of the sexual revolution

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

See More

In this solo episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the current state of the debate over child sex education in light of the dark history of the sexual revolution.

April 19, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Why 'groomer' is an accurate term for the architects of the sexual revolution

Recent Videos

Woman who 'transitioned' at 42 calls transgenderism an 'epidemic' targeting vulnerable children

Recent Videos

'Part of our faith': Student harassed for pro-life beliefs continues fight against Canadian university

Recent Videos

'David vs. Goliath': Pro-life leader describes strong pressure on Malta to legalize abortion

Recent Videos

US gov't attitudes on communism in World War II brought cultural and moral destruction to the West

Recent Videos

Romania's new pro-life movement is working to change the hearts of a skeptical society

Recent Videos

The state is coming for your children: Why parents can't ignore gender ideology, assisted suicide

Recent Videos

Canadian man seeking assisted suicide says he cannot afford to live without disability benefits

Recent Videos

Canadians shouldn't be surprised Trudeau got away with invoking the Emergencies Act

Recent Videos

New documentary offers a path from porn addiction to freedom in Jesus Christ

Recent Videos

Queen Elizabeth's former chaplain shares what working for the Royal Family was really like

Recent Videos

How should Christians fight the culture war? Retired pastor explains

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...