Why is my 2nd grader wearing a mask during PE? Mom fights against school mask requirements

In today’s episode of The Ladies of LifeSite, Hannah Petersen joins Rebekah, Maddie, and Lisa to share her story of fighting masks in the Polk County schools.

After dropping something off for her son, Hannah noticed kids running around during PE with masks on. She asked her 2nd grader about this and he told her how he got yelled at for removing his mask to breath while running laps in the 90 degree heat.

Hannah joins the ladies to discuss what she and other parents are doing to fight the mask requirement, which is still in place despite mask mandates being removed in Florida!

Grab your cup of coffee, tea, or beverage of choice and join us for conversation that is sure to educate and inspire!



We hope that you will be inspired and spiritually strengthened through this podcast and share it with a friend, mother, sister, or daughter in your life.

Follow or support Hannah’s fight:

Stop Masking our Kids

CCDFUSA